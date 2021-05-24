Barnesville High School to graduate on May 30

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville High School will graduate 100 students at the ceremony set for Sunday at Shamrock Stadium. This will be the first class to graduate from the stadium since the 1971 class, which was the first class to graduate from the new building.

The class colors are bright turquoise blue and the class flower is the Blue Painted Pom.

The 2021 Valedictorian is Kaitlyn Breann Roe. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jenny Roe. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Juanita Hamilton, Rick and Glenna Grimes, and Mike Roe. She has one older brother, Tyler Carleton, and one younger sister, Addison Roe.

During high school, Roe was involved in clubs and held several leadership positions. She is president of Key Club, vice president of National Honor Society, vice president of the Class of 2021, and participates in Interact, FEA, Varsity B, Art Club, Staying Clean Club, and SENRAB. She also was a member of the volleyball team for three years, the track team for one year, and the cross country team for one year. Furthermore, she served as a representative for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.

In her community, Roe volunteers as a candy striper at Barnesville Hospital. She is a member of the Girl Scouts of America and the Somerton Ridgerunners 4-H Club, where she served as the health and safety reporter for one year. Additionally, she attended the Medical Explorers program at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center for two years. In Barnesville, she worked at Dairy Queen and Do It Best, as well as served as a Rural Action intern at the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

In the Fall, she plans to attend The Ohio State University and will be a member of the Honors Program. She plans to major in exercise science on the pre-medicine track in hopes of attending medical school to become a pediatrician.

The 2021 Class Salutatorian is Morgan Elizabeth Winters. She is the daughter of Stacy and Michelle Winters, and the granddaughter of Tom and Kathy Miller and Craig and Cheryl Winters. She has two younger sisters, Madison and Mallory Winters. She plans to attend The Ohio State University in the Fall with a major in Architecture. She also plans to study abroad and travel in her future.

She has received the Top Student Award for art her freshman year and biology her sophomore year in addition to being on the Principal’s List for straight A’s throughout high school. She has also been recognized for her art, academic, and athletic achievement with awards from the Belmont County Art Show and the Academic All-Star award.

She is the current vice president of the Key Club, as well as a member of the Art Club. She is also part of the Varsity B Club and has collected three letters for volleyball, track and cross country. She was also vice president of her 4-H club in which she showed cos and goats at the Belmont County Fair. In addition, Girl Scouts, candy striping at the Barnesville Hospital, and helping with the Blood Bash Committee are among some of the volunteer opportunities she took part in during high school.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Barnesville High School graduating class includes:

Ariana Nicole Baker

Jayden Mae Bassa

Jacob John Jay Boulet

Bailey Madison Bunfill

Tessa Nicole Butler

Nathan E Byler

Aliyah Mae Byrley

Rafferty Cunningham Cacioppo

Jenetta Irene Campbell

Christian Colvin Carpenter

Clay Michael Carpenter

Craig Dale Carpenter

Samantha Elenajo Carpenter

Charles Edward Christman

Lucas Matthew Clark

Serenity Alyce Coleman

Alexis Diana Connor

Lily Angelique Starr Cottle

Georgia Summer Rayne Davis-Bess

Kyle Matthew Denham

Ayden Jeremie Detling

Grace Rebekah Detling

Rylen Jeremie Detling

Destiny Anne Dowdle

Logan Eugene Eddy

Jacob Ryan Edwards

Alexis Paige Elliott

Caroline Jo Faldowski

Anthony Jacob Francis

Victoria Leigh Froehlich

Jeffery Dalton Gallagher

Brad Michael Hall

Ayden Conner Hannahs

Gage Oliver Hannahs

Dalynn Marie Harvey

Matthew Alan Heatherington

Michael Alan Heatherington

George Roger Hoover III

Evan Reece Hudson

Madison Faith Huebner

Shayla Rae Hunter

Justin Tyler Jackson

Phaedra Rae Charlene Jackson

Connor Thomas Johnson

Jalyn Amity Johnson

Makena Raye Johnson

Talmadge Allen Johnson

Kinzie Leigh Kaplet

Elora Kaykim Keiser

Robert Mitchel Littleton

Kortnie Madison Luyster

Kaleb Daniel Mathews

Taylor Alexismae McCammon

Daylin Shae Mercer

Tanner Franklin Messenger

Abby Jean Moore

Kaitlin Alexandra Moore

Mackenzie Elizabeth Moore

Dylan Michael Morris

Samantha Gayle Murphy

Ulyssa Suzanne Paboucek

Ethan Christopher Pack

Novah Skyler Pavell

Nathan Eric Perkins

Rileigh Jordyn Randall

Rayven Rae Richmond

Kaitlyn Breann Roe

Alena Renee Sarver

Luke Matthew Schultz

Mackenzie Taylor Shultz

AnnAlicia Marie Simmons

Antonia Alexandra Simmons

Haiden Thomas Skinner

Jacob Michael Starr

Olivia Lynn-Marie Starr

Rylee Kathryn Stephens

Isabella Anne Street

Logan Nikolas Talarovich

Isaac Matthew Thompson

Hailey Elizabeth Tipton

Olivia Leigh Toliver

Kyi Parker Toohey

Alana Riley Trigg

Kaden Robert Tyson

Anna Lynn Wahlmeier

Catherin Rose Fettig Walsh

Ayla Simone Warrick

Dustin Matthew Warrick

Richard Timothy Weaver III

Jessie Lee West

Levi Hunter West

Emma Margaret Wharton

Hailey Rae Wilcox

Brady Allen Wildes

Haven Jeanne Williams

Clayton Edward Alonzo Wilson

Morgan Elizabeth Winters

Devon Cole Woodburn

Cameron Michael Woods

Caeddon Jaes-Andrew Yager