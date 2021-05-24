Barnesville High School to graduate on May 30
Barnesville High School will graduate 100 students at the ceremony set for Sunday at Shamrock Stadium. This will be the first class to graduate from the stadium since the 1971 class, which was the first class to graduate from the new building.
The class colors are bright turquoise blue and the class flower is the Blue Painted Pom.
The 2021 Valedictorian is Kaitlyn Breann Roe. She is the daughter of Jeff and Jenny Roe. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Juanita Hamilton, Rick and Glenna Grimes, and Mike Roe. She has one older brother, Tyler Carleton, and one younger sister, Addison Roe.
During high school, Roe was involved in clubs and held several leadership positions. She is president of Key Club, vice president of National Honor Society, vice president of the Class of 2021, and participates in Interact, FEA, Varsity B, Art Club, Staying Clean Club, and SENRAB. She also was a member of the volleyball team for three years, the track team for one year, and the cross country team for one year. Furthermore, she served as a representative for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
In her community, Roe volunteers as a candy striper at Barnesville Hospital. She is a member of the Girl Scouts of America and the Somerton Ridgerunners 4-H Club, where she served as the health and safety reporter for one year. Additionally, she attended the Medical Explorers program at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center for two years. In Barnesville, she worked at Dairy Queen and Do It Best, as well as served as a Rural Action intern at the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
In the Fall, she plans to attend The Ohio State University and will be a member of the Honors Program. She plans to major in exercise science on the pre-medicine track in hopes of attending medical school to become a pediatrician.
The 2021 Class Salutatorian is Morgan Elizabeth Winters. She is the daughter of Stacy and Michelle Winters, and the granddaughter of Tom and Kathy Miller and Craig and Cheryl Winters. She has two younger sisters, Madison and Mallory Winters. She plans to attend The Ohio State University in the Fall with a major in Architecture. She also plans to study abroad and travel in her future.
She has received the Top Student Award for art her freshman year and biology her sophomore year in addition to being on the Principal’s List for straight A’s throughout high school. She has also been recognized for her art, academic, and athletic achievement with awards from the Belmont County Art Show and the Academic All-Star award.
She is the current vice president of the Key Club, as well as a member of the Art Club. She is also part of the Varsity B Club and has collected three letters for volleyball, track and cross country. She was also vice president of her 4-H club in which she showed cos and goats at the Belmont County Fair. In addition, Girl Scouts, candy striping at the Barnesville Hospital, and helping with the Blood Bash Committee are among some of the volunteer opportunities she took part in during high school.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Barnesville High School graduating class includes:
Ariana Nicole Baker
Jayden Mae Bassa
Jacob John Jay Boulet
Bailey Madison Bunfill
Tessa Nicole Butler
Nathan E Byler
Aliyah Mae Byrley
Rafferty Cunningham Cacioppo
Jenetta Irene Campbell
Christian Colvin Carpenter
Clay Michael Carpenter
Craig Dale Carpenter
Samantha Elenajo Carpenter
Charles Edward Christman
Lucas Matthew Clark
Serenity Alyce Coleman
Alexis Diana Connor
Lily Angelique Starr Cottle
Georgia Summer Rayne Davis-Bess
Kyle Matthew Denham
Ayden Jeremie Detling
Grace Rebekah Detling
Rylen Jeremie Detling
Destiny Anne Dowdle
Logan Eugene Eddy
Jacob Ryan Edwards
Alexis Paige Elliott
Caroline Jo Faldowski
Anthony Jacob Francis
Victoria Leigh Froehlich
Jeffery Dalton Gallagher
Brad Michael Hall
Ayden Conner Hannahs
Gage Oliver Hannahs
Dalynn Marie Harvey
Matthew Alan Heatherington
Michael Alan Heatherington
George Roger Hoover III
Evan Reece Hudson
Madison Faith Huebner
Shayla Rae Hunter
Justin Tyler Jackson
Phaedra Rae Charlene Jackson
Connor Thomas Johnson
Jalyn Amity Johnson
Makena Raye Johnson
Talmadge Allen Johnson
Kinzie Leigh Kaplet
Elora Kaykim Keiser
Robert Mitchel Littleton
Kortnie Madison Luyster
Kaleb Daniel Mathews
Taylor Alexismae McCammon
Daylin Shae Mercer
Tanner Franklin Messenger
Abby Jean Moore
Kaitlin Alexandra Moore
Mackenzie Elizabeth Moore
Dylan Michael Morris
Samantha Gayle Murphy
Ulyssa Suzanne Paboucek
Ethan Christopher Pack
Novah Skyler Pavell
Nathan Eric Perkins
Rileigh Jordyn Randall
Rayven Rae Richmond
Kaitlyn Breann Roe
Alena Renee Sarver
Luke Matthew Schultz
Mackenzie Taylor Shultz
AnnAlicia Marie Simmons
Antonia Alexandra Simmons
Haiden Thomas Skinner
Jacob Michael Starr
Olivia Lynn-Marie Starr
Rylee Kathryn Stephens
Isabella Anne Street
Logan Nikolas Talarovich
Isaac Matthew Thompson
Hailey Elizabeth Tipton
Olivia Leigh Toliver
Kyi Parker Toohey
Alana Riley Trigg
Kaden Robert Tyson
Anna Lynn Wahlmeier
Catherin Rose Fettig Walsh
Ayla Simone Warrick
Dustin Matthew Warrick
Richard Timothy Weaver III
Jessie Lee West
Levi Hunter West
Emma Margaret Wharton
Hailey Rae Wilcox
Brady Allen Wildes
Haven Jeanne Williams
Clayton Edward Alonzo Wilson
Morgan Elizabeth Winters
Devon Cole Woodburn
Cameron Michael Woods
Caeddon Jaes-Andrew Yager