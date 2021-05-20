Runaway teen facing multiple charges

Special to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE – Authorities in Belmont County say they have a runaway teenager in custody, who was reported on social media as a missing person.

According to the Bellaire Police Department, officers spotted the juvenile inside a car, on the west side of town, and pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop.

The officer on scene said the teen provided false information of who she was and ran away from police before being placed under arrest.

The teen was taken into custody for the warrant of being a runaway, falsely providing information, and running from the police.

Authorities say the female juvenile was taken to Sargus Detention Center.