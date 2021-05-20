Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Judy Gibson given by Barnesville Class of 1960.

Every Night Is Pizza Night by J. Kenji Lopez. In memory of Judy Gibson given by Debra Lucas and Ron Bishop.

Ohio State Buckeyes by Tony Hunter. In memory of David Alan Swallie given by B.A.C.E.

Let Liberty Rise by Chana Stiefel. In memory of Dave Swallie given by Debra Lucas.

Miller’s Collectibles & Antiques Handbook & Price Guide 2021-2022 by Judith Miller. Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things. In memory of Nancy Moore given by Bob and Helen Boswell.

The Story Of The Masters by David Barrett. In memory of Stephen Wilson given by Barnesville Community Foundation.

Historic Barns Of Ohio by Robert Kroeger. In memory of Judy Gibson given by Barnesville Community Foundation.

Fiction

Endless Mercy by Tracie Peterson. Inspirational

The Searcher by Tana French. Mystery

The Echo Wife by Sarah Gailey. Science Fiction

No Holding Back by Lori Foster. Large Print

The Lady Has A Past by Amanda Quick.

Final Twist by Jeffery Deaver.

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner.

The Imposter by Marin Montgomery.

Danger In Numbers by Heather Graham.

Every Last Fear by Alex Finlay.

Agatha Arch Is Afraid Of Everything by Kristin Bair.

Once Again by Catherine Hope.

Non-Fiction

Stronger by Cindy McCain Biography

Quilting Patterns by Linda Macho.

The Classics Veganized by Doug McNish.

Killing The Mob by Bill O’Reilly.

The Premonition by Michael Lewis.

NBA 75 by Dave Zarum.

Book on CDs

A Distant Shore by Karen Kingsbury.

The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth.

Turn A Blind Eye by Jeffrey Archer.

DVDs

The Marksman.

Soul.

Monster Hunter.

Crisis.

Roe V. Wade.

Land.

CDs

My Savior/Carrie Underwood.