12 animals taken from home said to be in deplorable condition

Special to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE -- A total of 12 animals were seized from a Bellaire home recently.

The Belmont County Animal Rescue League said 11 cats and one dog were taken from the home and said to be in deplorable condition.

BCARL said the cats were confined to one room and the dog was unable to go outside.

The animals are now in the league's care and they plan to speak with the county prosecutor about filing charges against the owner.