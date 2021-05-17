Ohio Hills Health Services Receives Grant from Belmont County Enrichment Fund

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services (OHHS) received money from the Belmont County Enrichment Fund to support the Barnesville Family Dental Center. The fund (formerly Smith-Goshen) was created in 2013 by a group of landowners along with Rice Energy in Belmont County through the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

“We want to thank all of the donors for their very generous support to make this grant possible and to assist us to expand our dental services,” said Jan Chambers, director of Outreach and Development, OHHS. “The Belmont County Enrichment Fund is making a difference in the lives of area residents. Thank you!”

Funding through the Belmont County Enrichment Fund allowed OHHS to purchase dental equipment and tools for the Barnesville Family Dental Center.

“The Barnesville Family Dental Center works to make dental care more accessible and affordable for area residents,” said Dr. Amber Bauer, Dental Director, OHHS. “There are very few area dentists who accept Medicaid, and this can present a hardship especially for area children. Thank you to the Belmont County Enrichment Fund for assisting us to better serve our communities.”

The Barnesville Family Dental Center accepts Medicaid and most dental insurances. OHHS also offers a Patient Discount Program on most dental procedures for those who qualify.

For information regarding OHHS, visit www.OhioHills.org or call 740-239-6447.