ODNR highlights local fishing spots for Fish Ohio Program

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS – The Fish Ohio Program recognizes noteworthy catches of 25 different species in inland lakes and reservoirs, Lake Erie, the Ohio River and other public waterways. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has released a “top 10 list” of great places to catch largemouth bass, saugeye and crappie, and a number of local fishing spots are included.

Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area in Muskingum, Morgan, Guernsey and Noble counties, is listed as the second-best location in the state to catch largemouth bass. Buckeye Lake in Perry, Licking and Fairfield counties is shown as the No. 2 spot to catch saugeye. Salt Fork in Guernsey County is listed as the 10th best location in Ohio to catch crappie.

The Fish Ohio Program has highlighted amazing catches since 1976. A saugeye longer than 21 inches, a largemouth bass longer than 20 inches and a crappie longer than 13 inches qualify for Fish Ohio status. Visit fishohio.gov for more information