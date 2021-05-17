Barnesville Area Education Foundation Hall of Fame to induct two alums

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Area Education Foundation provides funds for local education systems and students that might not otherwise be available through public funding.

Each year, the foundation evaluates and votes on worthy nominations for the BAEF Hall of Fame. This year, the Hall of Fame inductees are Alvia Delorn Jackson, a 1955 graduate; and Charles Jay Phillips, a 1961 graduate of Barnesville High School.

Jackson was a four-year letterman in football (1951-54 seasons) and helped his team win an East Ohio Athletic League Championship in 1952. He scored 148 points in his football career, which still stands at No. 8 in BHS all-time scoring records.

Jackson was a three-year letterman in basketball and was the team captain his junior and senior years. He was also the leading scorer on the basketball team, was an OVAC All Star and an All EOAL Team member. His senior year he led the team to one of the best season records in BHS history with a 17-win and two-loss season record.

Several current BAEF HoF members remember Jackson as one of the best all-around athletes to graduate from BHS and speak very highly of his character.

Jackson is respected by classmates and is remembered as a wonderful classmate, teammate, friend and person.

After high school, Jackson attended Independence Community College in Kansas and received an associate of arts degree in 1957. He was captain of the football team and also played basketball. He studied physical education at Kent State University, where he was the starting left halfback on the football team. As a ball carrier, several opponents called him the “hardest hitting ball carrier” they had ever faced.

He served in the U.S. Army, where he was a sharpshooter and also played on the football team. He played Army football games all over Europe, including in Paris France, Spain, Austria and Italy. He also played in the 1962 All Star Football Scholarship Bowl in Germany.

Jackson played professional football for the Waterloo Dutchman at Kitchner, Ontario in the Canadian Football League and also played football for the Wheeling Ironman, a semi-professional football team.

Jackson married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Jean Cassels, in 1964 and was employed with the village Parks and Recreation Department until he was offered a job with General Motors and relocated to San Fernando Valley, California, in 1968. He attended California State University in Northridge, where he obtained a teaching certificate in physical education. He later obtained a master’s degree in psychology from the University of Laverne. He began teaching physical education at Reseda High School and later became a counselor at Aggeler High School. Eventually, Jackson became dean of students at Kennedy High School in Granada Hills, where he finished his career.

Jackson retired at the age of 73. He was an avid antique collector who also refurbished Schwinn bikes. As a builder and a craftsman, he sold collectibles and antiques at swap meets for 45 years.

Jackson was the son of Clarence Jackson and Nina Briggs and there were seven siblings in the family. Alvia was born Oct. 26, 1935, and died Jan. 27, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Carol, and children Warren, Nina and Rosanne. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law. In passing, he rejoins his late wife Peggy; daughter, Denita; and his grandson, Quentin.

Philips graduated from BHS in 1961. He lettered in football, basketball and track. As a junior he was a two-way player on the football team that won the EOAL Championship and was the highest scoring team in the OVAC. As a senior he won the EOAL 440 yard sprint championship and was part of the Shamrock record-setting shuttle/hurdle relay team. He served on the Key club cabinet for three years and was a member of the Varsity B Club for three years and treasurer for one year.

Upon high school graduation, Phillips studied at Kent State University and the Universidad Ibero Americana in Mexico City, Mexico, and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Wheeling College. During his college years, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and spent six years serving the country attaining the rank of specialist 5th class.

Phillips started his professional career with the National Cash Register Co. in Cambridge, Ohio. During his 37-year tenure with NCR, he also worked at facilities in Atlanta; Clemson, South Carolina; and at NCR’s world headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

Phillips was hired into the Cambridge facility as a material control analyst and saw monumental changes during his career with the company. Phillips chose the latter and stayed the course with NCR for 37 years.

Through his professional career Phillips has supported various non-NCR organizations such as; Executive Strategy Network, National Association of Purchasing Management, Association for Manufacturing Excellence Vice President, Southwest Region, Association for Manufacturing Excellence Secretary, Southwest Region and United Way Chairman.

Phillips is married to his wife Kay, and they currently reside in Zanesville, Ohio. They have three sons: Eric (Diane) Phillips of Zanesville, Tom (Julie) Phillips of Zanesville and Brent (Angie) Phillips of Coshocton. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Since his retirement, Phillips has been giving back to the Barnesville community by serving as an officer in the Barnesville Goaliners, also as a former trustee and current committee chairman for the Barnesville Area Education Foundation.

Phillips’ parents were Charles C. and Betty (Detling) Phillips of Barnesville and Mineral City, Ohio. He has a sister Marcia (Tim) Parkinson of Barnesville and a brother Dave E. Phillips of Barnesville.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held during the Alumni Banquet on July 10. The ceremony will be in the cafeteria area on the high school campus. Last year’s banquet was canceled due to COVID-19. Therefore, this year the foundation will also be honoring last year’s inductees, Agnes Timmons and Sally Johnson McKenzie.

The school district and the health department have approved the banquet; however, guidance relating to social distancing and mask requirements will be identified closer to the time of the banquet.

There is a cost to attend. Payment can be forwarded for reservations to Rita Hall at 121 Pine Lane, Barnesville, Ohio 43713. To contact her by phone, call 614-286-8527 or 740-425-3671. Payment must be submitted prior to July 1.

For information, to join or to donate to the foundation, visit the website baefoundation.com.