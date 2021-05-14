Council approves Slope Creek waterline installation project

Special to the Enterprise

BARNESVILLE — Barnesville Village Council approved Monday an ordinance that will move forward with the Slope Creek waterline installation project.

The ordinance would authorize the village to participate with the Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers and authorizing Village Administrator Roger Deal and other village officials to execute, accept and approve all documents necessary for the project.

In other business, Village Administrator Deal said he attended a pre-construction meeting on April 29 on the Intersection Safety Improvements Project. The project will begin Monday. Deal expressed his appreciation to Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation for choosing this project for the community. This is a $450,000 investment at no cost to the village.

Deal also presented bid results for the 1997 Ford bucket truck to Lance Ingram for $2,151. Council approved the bid.

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Tim Hall said the Belmont County Health Department will be at the fire station from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday to give COVID vaccinations to anyone interested.

Hall received council’s approval to sign a contract with Noble County for EMS coverage to the Batesville area on a trial run until the end of the year for $7,500.

Mayor Dale Bunting gave the Mayor’s Court Report for April 2021. He said the state received $525, Belmont County received $21 and the village received $866 for a total of $1,412.

In other business, council approved an ordinance prohibiting bus/public transit stations in the village.

Council approved the request to have Two Stack Bar-B-Que stand at the Blue Moon’s Biergarten on the business’s fifth anniversary, May 15. They are also interested in possibly setting up bi-weekly if it’s a good turn-out. Council agreed.

Council also congratulated the Barnesville High School boys’ and girls’ track teams for a very successful year and for both finishing OVAC Class AAA runners-up.