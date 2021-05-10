Union Local FFA named recipient of Charitable Giving award

Special to the Enterprise

BELMONT -- The Charitable Giving recognition highlights FFA chapters who have donated $500 or more in charitable donations.

This year, 47 chapters participated in this program and made gifts totaling $150,032.00 to support worthy causes that help others in their communities and beyond.

Union Local FFA students raised money for two main causes for this award. They donated supplies to the local Belmont County Animal Shelter and donated money to FFA Camp Muskingum to buy a new kayak.