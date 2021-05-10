Three new humane agents sworn in for Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

Three new Belmont County humane officers were sworn in by Judge Albert Davies recently in his chambers at the Belmont County Courthouse.

Howard Goldman, Lisa Kern and Jennifer Maas were sworn into office.

Due to COVID, the Ohio Police Academy hasn’t held agent certification classes until now.

The three agents were among 31 other students in the state to take the first class since the COVID outbreak.

New BCARL Agent Howard Goldman, who has seven years of experience, will spend the next month training the other two officers.