Multiple people injured in pursuit

Special to the Enterprise

Multiple people were injured after a multi-county, high-speed pursuit, on May 4.

According to authorities, troopers with the Cambridge Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, along with deputies with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit, and the incident ended on Ohio 800, outside of Barnesville.

Dispatchers said at least two cars were involved in a crash.

An unknown number of people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The patrol remained on the scene until shortly before 10 p.m.

The name of the suspect in the chase has not yet been released, as the investigation is ongoing.