Lafferty Volunteer Fire Department adds new truck to fleet

Special to the Enterprise

Lafferty Volunteer Fire Department now has a new piece of equipment to help with brush fires.

The new truck, which is prepared for wildfire season but can also fight grass, vehicle and structure fires, costs $138,000.

The new truck holds 300 gallons of water and five gallons of foam. It also has a front spray nozzle that can be operated from inside the cab, as well as bumper sprayers.

The truck will still need to be lettered and the staff will need to learn the ins and outs of it before going into service.