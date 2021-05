Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Health Department released the COVID-19 statistics for the county, as of April 30.

There were 6,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Belmont County with 291 active cases and 5,695 people have recovered. In all, there were 116 deaths in the county and 19 individuals hospitalized.

The data represents that age range of 0 to 99.