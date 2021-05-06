Hospital pauses first dose vaccinations

Special to the Enterprise

WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital will stop administering first dose vaccinations as demand has decreased.

Last Tuesday was the last opportunity to get the shot for those who haven't yet for the foreseeable future.

Due to the low turn-out, first doses will no longer be administered at the hospital.

Second doses will still be given out at the hospital.

Along those same lines, the Belmont County Health Department is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases last week.

It's noticing vaccine hesitancy among certain age groups, which may be contributing to the increase.

The department is expanding its outreach to schools and apartment complexes this week.