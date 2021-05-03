Three facing drug charges after multi-agency investigation

Special to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE – Three people in Belmont County are facing drug charges after an investigation was conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Bridgeport Police Department, in collaboration Bellaire Police, officers executed a search warrant at a Trumbull Street residence recently

Three suspects, Matthew Hartung, 28; Janae Snyder, 26; and Marc McPherson, 31, were taken into custody.

Hartung faces drug trafficking and possession charges, as well as having a weapon under disability. Snyder faces drug possession charges and McPherson faces a complicity charge.

The investigation is ongoing.