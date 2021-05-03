Farmers Market Nutrition Program available to Belmont County seniors

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Senior Services of Belmont County is once again participating in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Eligible seniors can apply to receive $50 in vouchers to purchase fresh produce and support local farmers markets.

The coupons can only be used at approved farmers markets and roadside stands - no grocery stores.

Belmont County has more than $11,000 to distribute, which is funded by the Ohio Department of Aging. Vouchers are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The program started May 1 and continues through October.

Only Belmont County residents can apply.

To apply, call Senior Services of Belmont County at 740-695-4142.