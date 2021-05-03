Council approves engineering firm for Westview Drive lift station

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council reviewed the engineering costs for a project in the village at its meeting on April 26.

Village Administrator Roger Deal said the engineering fees from Vaugh, Coast and Vaughn Engineers total $28,000 for the Westview Drive Lift Station. Council signed the contract to hire the engineering firm.

Deal also updated council on the funding for the Slope Creek waterline. He said there is a lot of environmental requirements with federal funding. He hopes to have it bid out by the end of the year and start early next year.

Deal told council of a couple of changes to the season staff list.

In other business, council approved adding Shawn Tracy to the fire department.

Council entered into executive session to discuss the possible lease of property. On their return, councilman Scott Gallagher said he had some concerns with the timbering of Park Lake and Slope Creek. He asked about using horses again and possibly doing smaller parcels. Deal said he has been looking into alternate routes to remove the timber. Deal said it will be put out to bid. However, they could start out slower and do a couple of parcels and see how they do.

Council also approved bills totaling $113,439.48.