Captina Conservancy has oldest known Hellbender

Special to the Enterprise

Captina Conservancy has the oldest known Hellbender salamander, at over 40 years old. Marvin was collected by noted naturalist Ralph Pfingsten in 1984, but he recently passed away, so Marvin is now under the care of the Captina Conservancy in Barnesville.

Marvin is available for public viewing within her aquarium. She'll help the community see why her endangered species is so important.

Eastern Hellbenders like Marvin typically live under big rocks in clear, cold, moving water. Some can grow over two feet long! They've been found at Yellow Creek in Jefferson County and Captina Creek in Belmont County.

Captina Conservancy received help from EQT Foundation and the Columbus Zoo, with support from the Ohio Hellbender Partners, ODNR and the Olney Friends School to care for Marvin.

You can follow Marvin on social media; she even has a TikTok account (@marvindoingnothing).