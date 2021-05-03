Biennial School Backpack Program to help Belmont County Farm Bureau feed hungry children

Special to the Enterprise

Belmont County Farm Bureau is raising funds to provide packaged meals to be used by four schools in Belmont County: Barnesville, Bellaire, St. Clairsville, and Union Local. This backpack food program provides food for needy students to take home for the weekend. To date, a total of $18,285 has been donated by 80 various businesses, organizations and individuals. With five weeks remaining until the June 1 deadline, the Farm Bureau is reminding everyone there is still time to make a donation.

One hundred percent of the donations will be used to purchase bulk ingredients from the nonprofit, The Outreach Program. Each of the vitamin and mineral fortified, protein-rich, hot meal varieties contain six servings, with a cost of $1.80 per meal. The meals to be distributed are macaroni and cheese dinner and apple cinnamon oatmeal. A donation of $100 would provide 333 servings. After the meals are packaged, they will be stored and distributed according to each school’s need for their number of backpacks. Currently, the number of backpacks prepared by the four schools totals 293 weekly.

Belmont County Farm Bureau will host a COVID compliant meal packaging event at noon June 26, and 1 p.m. June 27 at The Rock gymnasium, at 440 Watt Ave., Barnesville. All individuals or groups are welcome.

To donate, checks may be made out to Belmont County Farm Bureau and mailed to 100 Colonel Drive, Barnesville, Ohio 43713. Contact the Farm Bureau office at 740-425-3681 for credit card donations. All amounts are welcome with 100% of donations going to the meals. The Outreach Program is a 501(c)3 organization, which qualifies for tax-deductible donations. All who contribute will receive a letter from The Outreach Program with an explanation of their donation for tax purposes.

If you have any questions about donating or helping at the packaging event, contact Belmont County Farm Bureau, 740-425-3681, or the event coordinator Devin Cain, 740-391-0869.