Belmont Correctional Institution helping with road clean-up

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Prisoners at Belmont Correctional Institution have been working to clean up the roadways in Belmont County. It’s all part of the green strategies that the facility has put into place. Plus, it’s saving taxpayer money.

Warden David Gray said a crew of seven inmates walk the county's state routes picking up litter.

Last month alone, inmates collected 868 16-gallon bags of trash.

The prison's peak for garbage was in 2010 when 1,700 tons of material left the facility and ended up in the waste stream.

The prison has reduced its 1,700 tons of waste to 900 tons per year. That translates to a cost of $160,000 a year down to $60,000.