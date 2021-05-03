Home run club, township trustees take on ball field project

Special to the Enterprise

SOMERTON -- The Barnesville Home Run Club and Somerset Township Trustees are reshaping, resurfacing and resetting the Somerset Township Park ball field at Somerton. The project will raise the field level to the approximate level of the surrounding grass and drastically help with drainage. The project will also add new conditioner/top dressing and new badly needed base pegs.

The Somerton field is used heavily by area youth and adult baseball teams.

The Home Run Club's goal is to raise another $3,000 to fund the project. As part of the Barnesville Community Foundation, tax deductible donations may be made to the foundation with "Home Run Club" on the memo line. Send donations to project coordinator, John Gordon, 60561 Sandy Ridge Road, Barnesville, OH 43713. For questions about the project, contact Gordon at 740-359-3808.