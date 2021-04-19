Cub Scouts Pack 71 has Pinewood Derby

Special to the Enterprise

Results from the Cub Scouts Pack 71's recent Pinewood Derby are:

Overall winners: First place, Austin Marcum (for the second year in a row); second place, Talen Jones; and third place, Dylan Palmer.

Other winners: Fan favorites, (voted on car design); Best Design, Ryker Jones (Alligator); Funniest, Everett Woodland (Star Wars Legos); Most Creative, Talen Jones (Sponge Bob); and Coolest, Brooks Byers (Sonic).

Lions Club winners: First place, Dylan Palmer; second place, Ryker Jones; and third place, Axel Mahoney.

Tigers Club winners: First place, Elizabeth Guthrie; second place, Deklan Atkinson; and third place, Zane Smith.

Wolf Club winners: First place, Austin; second place, Treyson; and third place, Greyson.

Bears Club winners: First place, Talen Jones; second place, Abel Reed; and third place, Jonathan Luyster.