Senior services to receive funding from Ohio Department of Aging

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Ohio Department of Aging will be investing more than $6 million in area agencies. A portion of that should be coming to Belmont County.

Senior Services of Belmont County will be using the money for home-delivered meals. The need has increased this past year due to the pandemic.

Plus, they are now delivering more than 1,200 meals to residents daily.

Eighty-five percent of the program is funded with local levy money. The rest comes from state and federal funding.

The Area Agency on Aging, based in Cambridge, is in the process of setting up the guidelines for that funding and how much will be distributed to each organization.

However, funding for senior centers is another issue. The state has more than $10 million available through the second opportunity coronavirus relief funding program.

Adult day service providers and senior centers that have been impacted by the pandemic are eligible, but the funding is geared more toward non-profits, not local governments.

Even though Belmont County's 10 senior centers have been closed since last March, they still had to pay for rent, utilities and staffing.

The goal is to open senior centers soon. Senior services is also looking for additional assistance to cover costs.