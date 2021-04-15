Ohio’s spring wild turkey season begins this month

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS — The challenge and pursuit of calling in a wild turkey gobbler is unlike any other hunting experience. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, this spring, Ohio offers multiple opportunities for wild turkey hunters to enjoy a close encounter with this popular game bird.

Ohio’s 2021 youth wild turkey hunting season is Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18. Spring turkey hunting, in all but five Northeast Ohio counties, begins April 24 and continues through May 23.

Ohio hunters harvested nearly 18,000 wild turkeys during the 2020 spring season. Belmont, Monroe, Tuscarawas and Guernsey were the top four counties for wild turkey harvest in spring 2020. Muskingum and Coshocton counties also finished in the top 10 for the state.