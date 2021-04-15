Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public this summer

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS (AP) – Officials have announced that the 2021 Ohio State Fair won’t be open to the general public this summer due to public health concerns.

The Ohio Expositions Commission, which runs the annual event, announced recently that this year’s fair will focus on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors and their families and friends.

The fair, which will open to limited capacity July 19, usually provides rides, concerts, numerous food vendors and other entertainment. The commission plans to return to that regular programming in 2022.