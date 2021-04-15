Drugs from Texas intercepted in Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Organized Crime Unit are revealing the results of an investigation into the delivery of narcotics from Texas into Belmont County.

Authorities recovered around 4.5 ounces of cocaine.

This case took detectives to Martins Ferry, where they teamed up with the city's police department to intercept the drugs.

The investigation moved to Bridgeport before ending in St. Clairsville at a local restaurant.

There, police took three people into custody – Donnie Pugh, Ernest Booker Jr., and Alex Leasy, who are facing charges ranging from possession to trafficking in drugs.

Pugh was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Belmont County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear for previous drug trafficking charges.

Sheriff Dave Lucas said this case will likely result in more people being charged in the case.