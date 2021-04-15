Broadband Internet coming to Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — An Ohio company is interested in growing its network with a multi-million-dollar broadband project in Belmont County that will not only increase speeds but also bring jobs.

Fiber Capital Partners is a fund management business that seeks to bring in private capital investment to build infrastructure for communities in need.

The company helped enhance connectivity in Warren County, as well.

The company is working with Ohio GIG, which provides high-speed internet service to unserved or underserved communities.

The companies said Internet speeds could be 20-to-50 times faster than they are now.

The Belmont County Port Authority has been working with these groups to make this $150-to-$170 million project a reality. Fiber Capital Partners will cover the cost.

If all goes according to plan, the project would take about 5 years to complete.

For more information, visit ohiogig.com and search for Belmont GIG.