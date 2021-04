Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – A Belmont County man is in custody facing charges, for an incident involving a minor.

According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Raymond Kemp, 45, recently.

Kemp faces three counts of pandering sexual matter involving a minor.

He is in the Belmont County Jail with no bond set.

Additional charges may be pending, as the investigation is ongoing.