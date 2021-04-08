Woman dies in fatal single-vehicle accident

Special to the Enterprise

OLD WASHINGTON – A woman in Guernsey County has died, after a fatal single-vehicle accident, Friday (April 2) afternoon.

According to the Cambridge post of the State Highway Patrol, a truck driven by Daryell Mitchell, 48, was traveling northbound on State Route 285 near Old Washington, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle, struck a ditch, and then a tree.

Both Mitchell and a passenger, 41-year-old Amanda Armbruster were transported to Southeastern Med in Cambridge.

Mitchell was treated for minor injuries and Armbruster was later flown to Grant Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

The accident currently remained under investigation