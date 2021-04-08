Belmont County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 16% people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 16% of people living in Belmont County are fully vaccinated as of April 6, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Ohio reported 1,028,800 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Ohio as of April 6 are Erie County, Henry County, Delaware County, Putnam County and Ottawa County.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Belmont County as of April 6:

How many people in Belmont County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

27% of people in Belmont County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 18,263 people

16% of people in Belmont County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,117 people

For a county-by county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Ohio have been vaccinated so far?

32% of people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,782,105 people

19% of people in Ohio are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,248,836 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.