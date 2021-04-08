Despite increase in vaccinations, COVID numbers up in Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

Despite increase in vaccinations, COVID numbers are continuing to increase in Belmont County.

Hospitalizations are also up.

The county health department's reported numbers from two weeks ago on March 22 were 353 active cases, 69 hospitalizations, 105 deaths.

As of April 5, there are 440 active cases, 79 hospitalizations, 108 deaths.

That's an increase of 87 new cases in two weeks.

There are more people 17 and up testing positive. So far, four Belmont County residents have tested positive for the UK variant.

The health department is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated.

The health department will be holding vaccination clinics Wednesday and Thursday at the Ohio Valley Mall - scheduled appointments only.