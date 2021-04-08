Belmont College's nursing program prepares students with hands-on learning

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College's nursing degree programs are preparing students for the healthcare industry and the pandemic with hands-on learning.

The college recently purchased $106,000 worth of high-fidelity mannequins. The mannequins move and make noises so students get a real-life experience in the safety of the college’s lab.

The college offers a two-year associate degree, which just earned full-approval status by the Ohio Board of Nursing. The college also offers a 1-year PN certificate program.

Applications for admission to the ADN and PN programs at Belmont College are now open. The College is accepting applications for the 2021 Fall term online at www.belmontcollege.edu/nursing from now until May 1, 2021.

For information about the nursing programs at Belmont College visit their website at www.belmontcollege.edu/nursing or contact Karolyn Fox, director of nursing programs, at 740-699-3910 or kfox@belmontcollege.edu.