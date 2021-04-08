Armed robbery suspect in custody

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – A suspect accused of robbing a gas station on County Road 214 in Belmont County at gunpoint recently is in custody.

According to reports from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, an employee of the A Plus Fuel Mart called 911 and said a man wearing a mask came into the store, pointed a gun and asked for money. Deputies responded and reportedly found a gun and mask near the store.

Sheriff’s Deputies then located and arrested Arthur Wolfe, 27, of Canton, at a local hotel, east of St. Clairsville, near the fuel stop. The suspect has been charged with aggravated robbery, possession of meth, tampering with evidence, trafficking in drugs, and possession of drugs.

Wolfe’s bond was set at $40,000. He’s also facing drug and weapon charges in Stark County.