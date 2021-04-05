Union Local Agriscience land lab is in the making

Special to the Enterprise

Students in Mrs. Baker’s Greenhouse Management and Ag Food and Natural Resources classes are currently building a land lab at Union Local.

The land lab will give students opportunities to learn outside the classroom and give students the chance to have a horticulture-based Supervised Agricultural Experience project. Recently, students unloaded about 10 tons of soil into their raised beds.

The soil was donated by the Belmont County Farm Bureau. Farm Bureau members Jerry Ebbert, Jay Wharton, and Tom Grant Delivered the soil to the school where the students anxiously waited to unload it.

The Belmont County Soil and water office has also had a big part in helping Mrs. Baker plan the land lab. They donated two barrels and a rain barrel kit for them to utilize to capture rainwater to use to water the plants.

If you would like to donate anything to the land lab, feel free to email Mrs. Baker at kbaker@ulschools.com. They will accept any landscaping supplies, pavers, perennial plants, etc.