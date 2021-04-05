Council: Intersection project to begin April 25

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met March 29 and discussed the intersection widening project.

The widening project is at the intersection of State Routes 800 and 147, also known as S. Chestnut Street and Leatherwood Road. Village Administrator Roger Deal said the intersection is being widened to allow easier turning radius for semi-trucks and over-size loads.

The project will begin April 25 and have a completion date of July 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, Deal said the village received a second grant for $250,000 from Appalachian Regional Commission in regard to the Slope Creek waterline. He said they have secured two grants now and a zero percent interest loan from the EPA, and still waiting on one grant source.

Deal said with the American Rescue Plan Funding, he would like council to consider the Westview Drive Lift Station as the top priority for the funds. Council agreed and an engineering firm will be contacted.

Meanwhile, Deal presented council with a quote and literature from Bain Enterprises on a valve exercise machine. The village is required by the EPA to have a valve exercise program. The village has $40,000 budgeted with hopes of the additional $40,000 from a BWC Grant, however, this grant has been discontinued. Deal asked council to consider this purchase. After discussion, Deal is to contact the company and have the machine brought down for a presentation to council.

In other business, Fire Chief Tim Hall asked for council’s permission to apply for the JB Green Team Grant totaling $5,300 with the village’s share of $1,300. Council agreed.

Councilman Jamie Betts asked Hall how many paramedics are in the department. Hall said they have two paramedics, four intermediates and the remaining are Basic. Betts said he would like to look into options to fix that. Hall said they are getting by, however, they are looking into different plans for the future.

In other business, councilman Terry McCort expressed his appreciation to Barnesville Hospital and Barnesville EMS for their speedy service.