Special to the Enterprise

Community health centers are receiving their share of the American Rescue Plan.

The money is to be used to support and expand COVID-19 vaccinations, tests, and treatment among other functions.

Locally, CHANGE Inc. will be receiving $2.9 million, and Ohio Hills Health Services in Barnesville will receive $1. 8 million.

Twenty-eight centers in West Virginia and 51 in Ohio are receiving money.