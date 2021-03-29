Library adds new items to the shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Homer W. Luyster given by John Watson.

People Who Love To Eat Are Always The Best People by Julia Child. No Holding Back by Lori Foster. In memory of Jeannette “Jeannine” Triplett given by Martha Wells, Wesley and Molly, Rodney and Kelly, Diane and Tom, Donald and Tammy, Todd and Families.

Fiction

The Robin’s Greeting by Wanda Brunstetter. Inspirational

A Simple Murder by Linda Castillo. Mystery

The Invisible Life Of Addie Larue by V.E. Schwab. Fantasy

Dark Sky by C.J. Box.

Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron.

The Downstairs Neighbor by Helen Cooper.

Fast Ice by Clive Cussler.

First Comes Scandal by Julia Quinn.

Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Exile by Joshua Hood.

Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel by Ruth Hogan.

Sanctuary by Paola Mendoza. Young Adult

What I Carry by Jennifer Longo. Young Adult

Non-Fiction

The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson.

Vaccine Rhetorics by Heidi Lawrence.

Normal by Magdalena Newman.

The Complete Arthritis Health, Diet Guide & Cookbook by Kim Arrey.

Retirement 101 by Michele Cagan.

Battle Of Brothers by Robert Lacey.

Fodor’s Walt Disney World.

Coming Out And Seeking Support by Robert Rodi.Young Adult

Children’s

Lois Looks For Bob At Home by Gerry Turley. Boardbook

Lois Looks For Bob At The Museum by Gerry Turley. Boardbook

A Ben Of All Trades by Michael Rosen. Biography

Best Day Ever by Michael Armstrong.

It’s Okay To Be A Unicorn by Jason Tharp.

Look And Find Animal Rescue Adventure by Caleb Burroughs.

Always Jackie by Ron Rabinovitz.

Vehicles: A Can-Find-It Book by Sarah Schuette.

Around The World: A Can-You-Find-It Book by Sarah Schuette.

Food: A Can-You-Find-It Book by Sarah Schuette.

This Makes Me Jealous by Courtney Carbone.

It’s Earth Day, Cookie Monster by Mary Lindeen.

When Virona The Corona Came To Town by Hailey Glynn.

Book on CDs

Win by Harlan Coben.

Fast Ice by Clive Cussler.