Special to the Enterprise

A Jacobsburg man was in the Belmont County Jail facing charges in connection to an early February incident.

Bryan Ramsey, 46, faces felonious assault, aggravated vehicular assault and hit-skip charges.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol in St. Clairsville responded after a man was hit by a vehicle.

The man was hospitalized at a Morgantown hospital for his injuries.

Ramsey is in jail with no bond as he awaits arraignment.