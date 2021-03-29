FFA Clunker Cleanup program extended to May 1

Special to the Enterprise

For the second year, Ohio FFA chapters are cleaning up their neighborhoods as part of the Community Clunker Cleanup vehicle and farm equipment donation program. Donations benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC). This year's program donation deadline has been extended to May 1.

Through May 1, 2021, FFA chapters should work with their local communities to get vehicles and tractors donated by community members. At no cost to the FFA chapter or community member contributing the vehicle or equipment, RMHC will pick up the donation. The chapter with the most donations (minimum of five) will be awarded $10,000 by the Telhio Credit Union and the Ohio FFA Foundation. Any donations pending as of the program donation deadline, May 1, 2021, will be included in the final count, if successful.

To donate toward the Union Local FFA, call 800-332-8201 and use chapter No. OH0274.

Donations per chapter, according to the provided data report as of March 9, are: Firelands, 3; Felicity-Franklin, 1; Cardington, 1; Clear Fork, 1; Union Local, 1; *Undeclared, 3.