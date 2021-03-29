Bellaire building comes down

Special to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE — The crumbling Belmont Bar is coming down — 15 years after it was vacated.

It comes just a day after this same building partially collapsed, showering the street below in bricks.

Complaints about this dilapidated building have plagued area businesses.

The police chief and village code inspector Dick Flanagan said he had discussed this property with a building inspector a year ago when the back roof fell in.

The building's owners will be paying for the demolition.