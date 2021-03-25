Veterans vaccinated in county
Special to the Enterprise
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Almost 400 veterans were vaccinated in Belmont County on March 20.
The Veterans Affairs Pittsburgh Healthcare System had a vaccination clinic at the Ohio Valley Mall in St. Clairsville.
All of the veterans received the Pfizer vaccine which requires a second dose of the vaccine in approximately three weeks.
The group is vaccinating veterans over the age of 18.
Contact the VA Pittsburgh if you are a veteran interested in the shot.