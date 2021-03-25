Council discusses sewer, water projects

Special to the Enterprise

BARNESVILLE — Barnesville Village Council and Village Administrator Roger Deal discussed major sewer and water projects in the village at a council meeting on March 15.

Deal said a force main on Cole Street is needed and it is $230,000 from Vaughn, Coast and Vaughn Engineering. He also said the Westview Drive Lift Station will cost approximately $200,000.

Deal said the Westview Drive Lift Station is top priority. He said it’s unsafe and he’s afraid it may not be able to be fixed in the future.

Deal said the North Lincoln flooding seems to occur once every 10 years and while it is important, they may have a little more time to work on that one.

Council then discussed the Slope Creek waterline and the park dam.

A water sewer committee meeting will be held to further discuss.

Meanwhile, Deal asked council to consider adding an additional bin to the current salt bin to hold ice control grit for an estimate of $12,539. Deal said there was no urgency as it wouldn’t be needed until winter. Council suggested waiting for a few months and then reconsider.

In related business, council approved a resolution with the Ohio Department of Transportation and a commitment of 450 tons of road salt.

The village’s street sweeper has had maintenance completed. The villagte's street department will begin sweeping the north end of town followed by the west, south and finish in the east. They rotate the schedule every year.

In other business, Fiscal Officer Jeannie Hannahs presented council with the Schwendeman Agency Insurance quotes.

Police Chief Rocky Sirianni informed council that he may have someone interested in the 2016 Ford Interceptor for $2,500. He also asked for council’s permission to purchase a new 2021 Ford Interceptor for approximately $33,3112 and equipment installation of approximately $15,000-$17,000. Sirianni said $50,000 was approved in the 2021 budget and an application has been submitted to the USDA. Council approved the request.

Park Supervisor Richie Wells thanked the street department for sweeping the park and putting stone on the parking lots. He said the first home softball game and trail race was set for March 27.

It was announced the annual cemetery clean-up will begin soon.

Mayor Dale Bunting congratulated Barnesville cheerleaders in placing runner-up in State Division 5 and the Barnesville wrestling team sent six boys to the Division III state wrestling tournament. They placed 13th in the state. Reese Stephen placed fifth at 106 pounds, Dakota King placed sixth at 113 pounds, and Cameron Woods placed sixth at 160 pounds.