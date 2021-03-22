WVU Health System announces northern market leadership changes

Special to the Enterprise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University Health System recently announced changes to its northern market leadership structure.

Tony Martinelli, senior administrator and assistant vice president of Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz, will become the first chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale.

Martinelli takes on this role as David Hess, M.D., CEO of Reynolds Memorial and now WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, splits his time between those two hospitals.

In turn, Dave Phillips, CEO of Barnesville Hospital in Barnesville, will take on the added responsibility of serving as CEO of Harrison Community Hospital.

Doug Harrison, president and CEO of Wheeling Hospital, will continue to serve in that capacity.

“Our senior leaders of our northern market are uniquely positioned to align their respective hospitals and ensure we are delivering the best possible healthcare to the people of the Northern Panhandle and eastern Ohio,” said Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “I have the utmost faith that they will strengthen the already great work of their hospitals.”

These changes are contingent upon the appropriate board and regulatory approvals and will occur after the Health System closes on the transactions that bring the three hospitals into the Health System.