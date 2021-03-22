Union Local FFA has alumni toy show

Special to the Enterprise

BELMONT -- The Union Local FFA recently had its 30th annual FFA and FFA Alumni Toy Show.

Even though it looked a little different this year, they had a great turnout. Many vendors and displays were set up at Union Local High School to display/sell their farm toys and other various items.

The winning dealer tables were: First place, Tim Barricklow; and second place, Bud's Farm Toys. The winning displays were: First place, Matt Smith; and second place, Todd Bates. The winning junior displays were: First place, Breanne Gage and Cooper Workman; and second place, Landon Barricklow.

There was also a kiddie pedal pull put on by the FFA. The winners were Class A: Abigail Bugay, Class B: JR Kreggar, Class C: Bowden Dominguez.

Hot food was served by Wood Fired Pizza, which donated $150 from sales to the chapter.