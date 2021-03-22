State health order reopens fair and animal exhibitions

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS — The director of the Ohio Department of Health on March 11 issued a revised order that allows for the reopening of all fair activities if certain health conditions are met.

The updated order includes compliance with the statewide mask order and social distancing. Additionally, there will be a 25% maximum for indoor grandstand capacity and a 30% maximum for outdoor grandstand capacity.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to issue an updated order and guidance regarding festivals, parades, proms, and spring sports.

The Belmont County Fair is set for Sept. 6-12, in St. Clairsville.