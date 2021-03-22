School district approves learning plan for 2021-22 year

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met March 18 and approved the Learning Recovery and Extended Learning Plan for the district in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business, the board approved the inter-district open enrollment guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.

The 2021-22 school calendar was also approved.

The board of education approved the enclosed Memorandum of Understanding between the school board and the Barnesville Education Association. The board also approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the school board and the Barnesville Association of Classified Employees/OEA/NEA.

The board adopted Resolution #21-12 to approve the amounts and rates determined by the Budget Commission for FY2022.

Volunteers Bryce Allen (volunteer assistant baseball coach) and Jayme Detling (volunteer assistant track coach) were approved.

Keith Baum was approved as an afterschool intervention tutor for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $25 per hour at the high school.

Emily Stephen was approved as an afterschool detention monitor for 2021-22 at a rate of $15 per hour.

The board approved donations from: Vickie Sexton-Kawa, Barnesville Boosters 200 Club, David and Charlene Fitzpatrick, and in memory of Max and Marj Plumly.

The district’s building and grounds committee will meet at 9 a.m. on March 29.