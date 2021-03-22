Native wildflowers welcome spring to Ohio

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS — Ohioans will soon have their winter patience rewarded with a spectacular display of native spring wildflowers. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources notes the spring wildflower show typically starts in mid-March in Ohio’s southern counties before gradually moving northward as the season ends in late May.

For more information on the progress of Ohio’s spring wildflowers, check out the Ohio Wildflower Bloom Report online at ohiodnr.gov. The report is updated every Friday through mid-May with the latest reports on what’s in bloom, what’s to come, and where to see the best wildflower displays.