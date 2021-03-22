Belmont County welding program sparked by grant

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College received a substantial grant to expand its welding program.

Skilled workers will be needed if the multi-billion-dollar petrochemical plant is announced. Belmont College is preparing for the future.

Thanks to a nearly $90,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant through the Advanced Welding Workforce initiative, announced by Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta), the college will be able to purchase new equipment for a metal fabrication lab.

They plan to purchase a CNC Plasma 2 cutter that will cut from 2-inch up to 11-inch pipe, as well as get a tube bender, tube notcher, three of those and then two spot welders.

Belmont College will partner with Eastern Gateway Community College and the Ohio Mid-East Career and Technology Center to launch the Eastern Ohio Appalachia Pipe Welding and Fabrication project.

The grant money, approximately $300,000 in all, will help students advance their careers.

Once the college receives the grant money, the project can get underway.