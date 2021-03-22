Belmont County disaster relief program fund to end soon

Special to the Enterprise

Storm damage clean-up from February 2019 continues in Belmont County. However, the pandemic stalled storm disaster clean-up last year.

Crews are now back to work cleaning up the creeks and hope the program will continue as there is a lot more to go.

A team of about ten have been working to clear area creeks and streams from fallen trees and debris and have made a lot of progress.

The disaster relief program is funded by grant money from the state department of labor since the governor declared the February 2019 storms a disaster.

However, officials said no way the program can be extended.

The current grant was supposed to end in March 2020 and has been extended twice.

The program is set to end in May.