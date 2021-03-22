Beallsville raising funds for Gold Star Families Memorial

Special to the Enterprise

BEALLSVILLE — The Village of Beallsville and the Beallsville American Legion are raising money for the Monroe County Gold Star Families Memorial.

The memorial is a testimony and appreciation for all the soldiers who died in combat from the town.

The plan is to construct a $70,000 memorial to honor those who sacrificed a loved one for freedom.

Historically, Beallsville has the distinction of being the highest per capita loss of any community in the United States during the Vietnam War. The town lost six young men.

The memorial will, however, recognize soldiers and families of all wars.

So far, a third of the total cost has been raised. Donations are being accepted.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Wiles at 571-494-7877. You can also mail a donation to 12123 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky. 40243; with checks made out to HWWMOHF (memo: Monroe County project).